Scientists confirm Farfarout as the most distant object of the solar system

heppard further said that at the time of discovery of the planet he and other scientists did not have any idea about the orbit of the sun but knew for sure that the object was very distant and far. (Credit: S Sheppard)

The faint planet Farfarout, which was first discovered with the help of the Subaru Telescope at Mauna Kea, Hawaii, has been found to be the furthest object of our solar system. Farfarout was first discovered in the year 2018 and since then astronauts and scientists have been doing research on the planet and after two years of research at the International Gemini Observatory, scientists have confirmed it to be the most distant object of the solar system, the Indian Express reported. Based on the observations of the research on the planet, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has formally acknowledged it as the most distant of the solar system.

Co-discoverer of Farfarout Scott Sheppard who is also associated with the Carnegie Institution for Science was quoted as saying that it takes years of observation to ascertain the orbit of the objects around the Sun. Sheppard further said that at the time of discovery of the planet he and other scientists did not have any idea about the orbit of the sun but knew for sure that the object was very distant and far.

As per the observation of the scientists, the Farfarout planet is about 132 (astronomical units) away from the Sun which roughly translates to 132 times the distance between the Sun and the Earth. Before the discovery of the farthest body, scientists previously assumed that Farfarout was the farthest object of the solar system whose distance from the Sun is about 124 astronomical units.

Scientists have also found that the object’s distance from the Sun varies in accordance with its elongated orbit. The closest position it can reach vis-a-vis the Sun is about 27 au from the Sun whereas the farthest point it can go to is about 175 au from the Sun. Other significant information about the celestial body is the fact that it comes close to the eighth planet of our solar system Neptune in about 1000 years which it takes to complete its one revolution around the Sun. According to the scientists, the reason because of which Farfarout was thrust out so out of the solar system was its proximity with the Neptune planet in the distant past.