Science City in Assam: NCSM plans to set up centre for scientific knowledge in Guwahati

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), which is under the Union Ministry of Culture, is planning to set up a Science City in Assam’s Guwahati soon, NCSM Director General A B Chowdhury has said.

Chowdhury, while speaking on ‘Traditional Indian Craft Storehouse of Scientific Knowledge’ at the fifth India International Science Festival here on Thursday, said the Science City in Kolkata has helped build awareness among the youth.

He said new shows on the universe are regularly being added to the Science City’s list of programmes, which are “evoking interest among the people”.

“We now plan to set up a Science City in Guwahati in the near future,” Chowdhury said. He said this will popularise science among the people of the northeast and help them understand scientific theories better.

Former NCSM director general and Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Saroj Ghose said science and traditional crafts are interdependent. Elaborating on this, he cited the examples of the carving of the ‘Dancing Girl’ statue of the Indus Valley Civilisation era and the intricate gold and silk work on Banarasi Sarees.

Ghose also suggested that the NCSM introduce permanent craft sections in science museums and centres. Noting that crafts always act as crowd-pullers, he narrated his experience of introducing such corners in science museums around 40 years ago and during NCSM’s ‘Festival of India’ tour to various parts of the United States.