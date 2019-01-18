School students can now learn at ISRO, here’s how

The first centre will be set up in Agartala in Tripura.

ISRO announced on Friday that they will be introducing a Young Scientist Programme for the young children in the country. The Young scientist programme will be a one month programme.The Chairman of ISRO Dr K Sivan, said that three students will be selected from each state and will be given lectures. They will be given practical experience on how to build a satellite. Students will also be given access to the Research and Development labs of ISRO.

The children who will be selected for the programme will have to be 8th standard students or above. The ISRO chairman K Sivan also said that the course will be funded entirely by ISRO. It has also been said that six Incubation centres will be installed in various parts of the country. The first centre will be set up in Agartala in Tripura.

Other than this, ISRO will be conducting various other programmes like the Outreach Programme, Gaganyaan, Planned missions and Vikram Sarabhai centenary celebrations throughout this year.

The ISRO chairman also said the first unmanned mission will take place in December 2020 and the second one will take place in July 2021. The real human space flight will be taking place in the month of December in 2021.