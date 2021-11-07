Save yourselves! As air quality in Delhi NCR remains poor, here’s what you can do to protect yourself from smog

Stubble burning, local sources of pollution and one night full of firecrackers does not really help much either. (File image for representation)

Delhi pollution: It’s that time of the year! Not the festive season, but the season that makes it hard for Delhiites to breathe. The end of October and the beginning of November is the time when cold settles in over the national capital, making it more difficult for pollutants to disperse. Stubble burning, local sources of pollution and one night full of firecrackers does not really help much either. The heavy smog brings with itself sensations of burning eyes and difficulty in breathing for the residents of the NCR. So in case you are in the national capital (or any other place with heavy smog, really), here are some things you can do to protect yourself from the pollution.

It is best to be aware of the conditions prevalent in your area. Keep a check on forecasts for smog or air quality and plan your day (as much as possible) around these forecasts. Limiting exposure to the smog is important. It is advisable to keep your necks covered with the help of a scarf or something similar, and wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes from burning. Wearing masks is also important to prevent your lungs from being damaged by the smog. It is also suggested that you do not go out early in the morning or in the evening as the smog is heavier then. If possible, try to make choices that do not contribute to the air pollution, like travelling using public transportation or carpooling. Staying hydrated is important as smog is usually dense when the humidity is high and in such conditions, it is important to drink fluids during exercising and before and after that. You must also try to exercise indoors as much as possible, so that the strenuous activity can be carried out in a smoke-free and air conditioned environment.

While these are some tips to protect yourself from the poor air, you must also try and protect those who are more at risk of facing health problems, especially children, elderly and people who have lung issues like asthma and heart issues.