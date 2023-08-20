scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Russia’s Luna-25 Moon Mission ends in disaster! Spacecraft collides with lunar surface

Roskosmos, Russia’s state space corporation, reported the loss of communication with the spacecraft shortly after encountering an issue during its transition to a pre-landing orbit on Saturday.

Written by Sakshi Kuchroo
Updated:
Russia's Luna-25 crashes
It is worth noting that Russia had not undertaken the Moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976. (Image: PTI)

Russia’s Luna-25 crashes: Russia’s inaugural moon mission in nearly five decades faced a catastrophic setback as its Luna-25 spacecraft spiraled out of control, ultimately colliding with the lunar surface.

Roskosmos, Russia’s state space corporation, reported the loss of communication with the spacecraft shortly after encountering an issue during its transition to a pre-landing orbit on Saturday. In a statement, Roskosmos said, “The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.”

Also Read

It is worth noting that Russia had not undertaken the Moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, an era marked by the leadership of Leonid Brezhnev in the Kremlin. Luna-25 had aimed to achieve a gentle landing on the moon’s southern pole, scheduled for August 21, according to Russian space authorities, reported Reuters.

Also Read

Russia was engaged in a competitive space race, particularly with India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to touch down on the moon’s south pole in the coming days. This race also extends to global space giants such as China and the United States, both of which harbor ambitious lunar exploration plans.

Also Read

Earlier, Russia has reported an unexpected setback in its lunar mission. Roscosmos had disclosed that the spacecraft faced an unspecified issue while attempting to enter its pre-landing orbit.

More Stories on
My Leisure
Russia

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-08-2023 at 14:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS