Russia’s Artificial Intelligence Journey 2020: Top Indian IT and Telecom companies are participating

More than 499 registrations from around 110 Indian IT, telecom, and high-tech businesses, are participating in the forthcoming AI Journey 2020 (AIJ), in Moscow next week. This has put India first in terms of participation among the foreign countries registered in this year’s AIJ, which is an international artificial intelligence and data science conference. So far a total of 10,488 people from across the globe have signed up for the event which is going to be held virtually.

Over 20 per cent of the participants are top-tier world-famous high-tech companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, Vodafone, HSBC bank, Adani Group, etc. According to Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank: “ In the new format of the event being held online, we see this as an important advantage. The AI Journey 2020 will become truly cross-border, as all the formal barriers for those who want to the join will be removed.”

“The number of registrations is expected to grow closer to the event. So far it has touched 10,000 from around the world,” he added.

Which countries are participating?

Participation is from all the continents.

Besides Indian companies, countries including the US, Canada, China, the U.K., Germany, Ghana, Ecuador, Peru, and many others have registered for the event.

More about AIJ

If one is looking for the latest information on AI and its application in Russia and globally, then according to Sberbank, the AIJ is the largest platform where one find it all.

The event has been organized by Russia’s Sberbank in cooperation with the leading Russian and foreign technology companies.

Last year the event was had attracted more than 150 leading industry experts as speakers. And was marked as the world’s Top 5 DS/AI conferences.

What is new this year?

There will be around 200 leading Russian and international experts as speakers. And those who have confirmed include: Mike Davies, director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel; Laurens van der Maaten, Research Director, Facebook AI Research, NY Site Head; Jürgen Schmidhuber, Lab Director, Swiss AI Lab IDSIA; Anima Anand Kumar, Bren Professor at Caltech CMS Department, Director of Machine Learning Research, NVIDIA; and Pradeep Dubey, Intel Senior Fellow, Intel Labs Director, Parallel Computing Lab.