Robocop joins Kerala Police! CM launches KP-Bot, first humanoid robot cop in India

Robocop salutes the Kerala Chief Minister (Source: Kerala Police)

Embarking on the much-coveted road towards automation, India has launched its first humanoid robot cop in Kerala.

Visitors to the Kerala Police Headquarters in the state capital will be greeted by the Robocop and will even direct you to where you need to go. The administration has decided to deploy the KP-Bot at the front office of the police headquarters.

Inaugurating the humanoid robot cop named KP-bot on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it the first ever police department in India to have a robot for police work.

Chief Minister Vijayan inducted robot into the service with an honorary salute and the ‘RoboCop’ responded with a perfect salute; the Robocop has been given the rank of Sub Inspector (SI).

Powered by Al along with a range of sensors gathering information of the surroundings, KP-bot can work alongside human beings seamlessly, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham, who is the nodal officer of Kerala Police Cyberdome was quoted as saying by Manorama Online.

The cause of women empowerment and gender equality were the reason why KP bot is considered female.

The Sub Inspector KP Bot interacting with a child as others look on.

Source: Kerala Police

In 2018, the State Police Chief had announced during the Cocoon Cyber Conference that robots will be included in the police force. Post the announcement the work on the project was started by state police cyberdome and a Kochi based start-up, Asimov.

The KP bot has been assigned major duties which include meeting and greeting officers and visitors through face recognition and also guide visitors to the appropriate areas within the office. The cop will also be required to give detailed and accurate information to the visitors on the procedures and the services in the office verbally which will be accompanied by information on the screen.

Moreover, the SI KP-bot will also gather information of visitors in order to set appointments and also issue visitors ID, set up case file on complaint or petition by the visitor.

And that is not all. Future additions of the robot cop are in the plan as well. The robot will be equipped with additional sensors such as metal and IED detectors, gas sensors, thermal imaging and facial gesture recognition among others to address the safety and security concerns of its fellow officers and the workplace.