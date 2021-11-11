Road transport responsible for 15% of global emissions; automakers, 31 nations pledge to phase out petrol-diesel cars by 2040

The transport sector is responsible for more than fifth of total global emissions (PTI image)

Twenty years down the road, vehicles running on petrol and diesel will cease to exist from roads in 31 countries. Six large automobile makers have joined hands with these 31 countries to end the sale of cars, buses running on carbon-based fuels by 2040. world’s “leading markets” has committed to attaining this goal five years sooner i.e. by 2035.

Automobile companies that made the commitment account for a quarter of the global sale of vehicles as in 2019, the New York Times report said. Big names like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen of Germany, American company Ford, General Motors, Volvo from Sweden, French-Japanese Nissan -Renault, and Toyota are part of the pact.

India with the fourth-largest auto market joined countries like Sweden, Canada, United Kingdom, Poland, Norway, Netherlands, but, three of the biggest automobile manufacturer countries i.e.e the United States, China, and Japan were not a part of the pledge.

Although, the pledge made by the 31 countries and automakers is not legally binding the announcement is being seen as an indication that internal combustion engine is phasing out, and soon battery-powered electric vehicles will make their way to the roads worldwide.

Road travel including freight and passenger vehicles constitutes almost three-quarters of the world’s transport CO2 emission. Moreover, passenger vehicles like cars, buses account for 45.1 per cent of total emissions, says data compiled in 2018, the latest year for reliable assessment.

The transport sector is responsible for more than fifth of total global emissions and with road transport accounting for three-quarters of its sector it is behind 15 percent of the total global CO2 emissions, contributing majorly to global warming and climate change. Aviation and shipping sectors of transport comparatively contribute less to global transport emissions at 11.6 and 10.6 per cent respectively. Rail too accounts for a negligible amount of carbon emission in comparison to road, aviation, shipping.

The Global Carbon Project (GCP) has predicted that the emissions will rise by 4.9 per cent compared to last year with the end of pandemic-induced slowdown. GCP integrates knowledge of greenhouse gases for human activities and the Earth system, quantify emissions and their causes and presents a report at Global Climate Meet.