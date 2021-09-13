RK Singh meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Delhi

Kerry called up Singh and had discussion with him on various issues related to climate change and energy transition. (Photo source: Twitter/@ @OfficeOfRKSingh)

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Monday met with the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and discussed various issues related to climate change and energy transition. India and the US on Monday launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) under the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

Kerry called up Singh and had discussion with him on various issues related to climate change and energy transition. Later the Kerry-led delegation deliberated on those issues with Singh and his top brass.

The CAFMD is one the two main tracks of the US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership that President Biden and Prime Minister Modi had announced at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

Besides union ministers and other top brass, Kerry, during his visit, will also meet private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India’s clean energy transition.

As part of America’s efforts to engage with international counterparts on actions to address the climate crisis, the State Department had earlier said that Kerry will meet with government of India counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed up India’s clean energy transition.

Kerry will bolster the United States’ bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the States Department had said.

Earlier, last month, in a telephonic conversation with Kerry, Singh had told him that India planned to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen and the country is proposing to mandate using green hydrogen in fertiliser and in refining. Later, the minister had also said that a proposal would soon be placed before Cabinet for approval in this regard.

Singh had also informed Kerry that India will invite bids for green hydrogen in the next three to four months to encourage viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel, according to a power ministry statement.