Rita Roy Choudhury to lead climate change and sustainability services business at ECube

ECube Investment Advisors, an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) platform launched by a group of industry veterans, has on September 1st, Thursday, announced the appointment of Rita Roy Choudhury as Managing Partner and Chief Executive of its Climate Change and Sustainability Services Business.

According to a note shared by ECube, Rita Roy Choudhury in this role, will establish and drive this new line of business, encompassing Advisory, Partnerships, Advocacy, Capacity Building and Thought Leadership (APACT). The target market for the Climate Change and Sustainability Services will include business and industry in India, including the financial sector, as well as corporates outside of India.

Rita Roy Choudhury until recently held the position of Assistant Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), having spent more than two decades at India’s apex industry body. In her role at FICCI, the note further says, she was responsible for environment, climate change, renewable energy, water and sanitation, power and coal.

She spearheaded policy advocacy, thought leadership, partnerships, programmes and projects in these domains, building strong collaborations and partnerships with national and international organisations. She designed and implemented signature projects with international partners in the areas of sustainable mobility, sustainable finance and clean technology. Through significant initiatives in the climate change and carbon market space, she brought climate change policy dialogue, awareness and outreach to the centre stage of industry engagement when this was a nascent discussion in Corporate India.

In her role at FICCI, she was a member of several government committees as well as international task forces and has steered projects with numerous bilateral and multilateral organisations. She has, the note further adds, represented FICCI in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties since 2007 and served as the focal point of FICCI’s accredited observer status under UNFCCC, UNCBD and UNCCD.

Welcoming her, ECube Chairman, Dr Mukund Rajan, said “Rita has been a stalwart of the sustainability movement in India, and her knowledge of the space is unparalleled. ECube is delighted to have her on board, and looks forward to the role she will play in championing the sustainability and climate transition in India.”

Rita Roy Choudhury holds a graduate degree in Economics from Miranda House College (University of Delhi) and a postgraduate in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics (University of Delhi).