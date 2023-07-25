Revolutionizing India’s Space Industry: Pixxel Secures iDEX Grant to Develop Multi-Payload Satellites

Pixxel, a trailblazer in cutting-edge hyperspectral earth-imaging technology, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a multi-crore grant from iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) for the Mission DefSpace Challenge under iDEX Prime (Space). This grant, received as part of the SPARK initiative, will enable Pixxel to manufacture miniaturized multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force, weighing up to 150 kgs, designed for Synthetic Aperture Radar, Electro-Optical, Infrared, and Hyper Spectral purposes.

Already renowned for building and launching the world’s highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral imaging satellites in India, Pixxel is poised to revolutionize the space industry by utilizing its indigenous technology and expertise to produce satellites for the Indian Defense sector. This achievement underscores Pixxel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation, leveraging their in-house experience in building microsatellites.

Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel, expressed delight in receiving the iDEX grant and highlighted the significance of this opportunity to manufacture satellites externally for the first time. The grant exemplifies the government’s trust in Pixxel’s capabilities and dedication to the advancement of space technology.

Vivek Virmani, Planning Officer, DDP/MoD & Chief Operating Officer, iDEX-DIO, praised Pixxel’s remarkable progress and acknowledged the power of partnerships in advancing satellite technology. The SPARK grants play a crucial role in catalyzing innovation among Indian startups, fostering technological advancements and propelling deep-tech innovations in the country.

As Pixxel embarks on its ambitious journey, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing satellite technology, exploring new frontiers, and empowering industries worldwide. This achievement serves as a testament to the evolution of startups in the Indian space industry and exemplifies the progress of private entities in this sector.

With the iDEX Prime (Space) grant in hand, Pixxel is poised to contribute significantly to the development of satellite technology, enhancing mission planning, manufacturing, and satellite data analytics, ultimately bolstering India’s space capabilities. The collaboration between Pixxel and the Indian government represents a powerful alliance, driven by a shared vision for technological advancement.

This victory for Pixxel in the hyperspectral satellite manufacturing arena reaffirms the company’s position as a leading innovator in the space tech sector. With a focus on pioneering technology, Pixxel’s success is a result of its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space exploration.

As Pixxel sets its sights on the future, it embraces the responsibility of propelling the space industry forward, while contributing to India’s technological prowess. The company’s achievements inspire confidence in the potential of startups to drive innovation in the Indian space sector, and the collaborative spirit between Pixxel and the government holds promise for further advancements in satellite technology.