Respite in the heatwave in northwest India as temperature drops by 2-3 degrees

For the first time since March 26, northwest India saw a reduction in the extent of the heatwave as maximum temperatures fell by 2-3 degrees Celsius, which led to the abatement of heat waves on Tuesday. This was due to the increased presence of clouds, said RK Jenamani, senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department.

There was a fall of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours over the parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh. The heatwave impact was mostly seen in Delhi on April 9, 10, and 11 and was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. The heatwave remained for nearly 13 days in Delhi.

Delhi is likely to have cloud and wind conditions as predicted western disturbance has already seen effects over north-western India. There won’t be any significant change in the maximum temperatures in most parts of the country, while there could be a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in Gujarat.

Due to no rainfall in the last 50 days, the all India temperature was the highest in 122 years. Heatwave is expected to increase in Rajasthan around April 16, while another western disturbance is expected around April 18.