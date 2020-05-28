Respite from high temperatures! Scorching heat waves to recede from North India today, details inside

In Delhi, from a forecast of maximum 42 degree celsius today, the temperature is likely to go down to 35 degree celsius come May 31.

Heatwave in India: After four days of scorching heat in India’s northern parts, temperatures are likely to drop from today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared yesterday. In a recent tweet, IMD has informed that the maximum temperatures over India’s northern plains will recede from May 28 onwards. The heat wave, under which few states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have been reeling, is expected to lessen due to the influence of a Western Disturbance (cyclonic circulation in the Mediterranean Sea bringing rains in India) along with an east-west trough in lower levels and a possible occurrence of rain or thunderstorm from May 28 to May 30.

For perspective, heatwaves are caused if the maximum temperature of an area is 4-5 degrees higher than what it should be. IMD has further said that the heatwave conditions will substantially reduce from May 29 on the back of favourable wind conditions in some parts of central India. According to some data provided by the IMD, the temperature over central India dropped 1-2 degrees on May 27 which indicated further reduction in temperature for next few days.

IMD’s forecast for the next few days highlighted temperature’s falling tendency till at least June 1 before it starts rising again. In Delhi, from a forecast of maximum 42 degree celsius today, the temperature is likely to go down to 35 degree celsius come May 31. Rajasthan, which reported the maximum temperature of 50 degree celsius on May 26, the temperature is expected to go down till 44 degrees celsius in the next three days. Other states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will witness a decline in temperature below 38 degree celsius.

On May 25, IMD had announced the impact of heatwaves in India as the dry northwesterly winds have been hovering over central and northwest parts of the country. This got severe in the last two-three days. And since the rainfall activities in Southern India reduced too, it gave an impetus to the development of hot conditions in those parts as well.