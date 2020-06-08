World Oceans Day 2020: Theme, significance and need for sustainable innovations to healthy oceans

This year’s World Oceans Day 2020 theme is “innovation for a sustainable ocean’.

World Oceans Day 2020: On June 8 every year, the world observes World Oceans Day, an occasion to mark the importance of conservation of oceans across the world. This year, the international community has come together with a series of virtual events that will not only engage on topics related to ocean conservation but also hold informative and thought-provoking knowledge about the way forward to sustainable practices.

This year’s World Oceans Day 2020 theme is “innovation for a sustainable ocean’. Antonio Gutteres, UN Secretary General, tweeted about how seal levels are now rising due to climate change and our oceans are increasingly more acidic and teeming with plastic. On a positive note, he urged people to ‘build back better’ so that we can leverage this ‘unprecedented opportunity’ to protect the ocean, upon which millions of lives and livelihoods depend.

World Oceans Day Significance

What is the significance of World Oceans Day? Take a minute and look at these interesting facts: Oceans provide us with half the world’s oxygen and hosts eighty percent of life on the planet and acts as the largest carbon sink of the world! These facts are just a tip of the iceberg!

World Oceans Day 2020 theme

There is no doubt that plastic waste has considerably polluted the world’s ocean bodies and human beings play a vital role in causing such damage. With more awareness and sustainable choices, this damage can be addressed. However, we need to understand the scale at which we are polluting our ocean bodies and that does not match the scale of efforts that we are making in tackling the issue in terms of sustainable practices.

EMBED:

On #WorldOceansDay take a minute to think about our oceans… ????Oceans act as the largest carbon sink in the ????

????Oceans host 80% of life on the ????

????Oceans provide half of the ????’s oxygen How we can all act to #SaveOurOceans ???? pic.twitter.com/zePFY7XJZl — FAO (@FAO) June 8, 2020

This #WorldOceansDay the world is calling on Governments to protect the fundamentals that all human beings rely upon, foremost among these being a planet capable of sustaining the diversity of human and animal life. #ProtectOurHome #BlueNature #OneOceanOnePlanet @OceanFlotilla pic.twitter.com/0kMUsESisS — World Oceans Day (@WorldOceansDay) June 6, 2020

Oceans provide most of the oxygen humans breathe and are essential for life on our planet. More on Monday's #WorldOceansDay: https://t.co/llk8Pay0NF pic.twitter.com/QrwabVxRCh — United Nations (@UN) June 8, 2020

World Oceans Day 2020: Tackling the menace of plastic pollution

The question before us is one that will affect the future generations of global citizens: How can we stop causing damage to our oceans and adopt sustainable practices to minimize plastic waste in our blue waters?

World over, the damaging effects of plastic pollution and industrialisation, coupled with overfishing using trawlers, has caused considerable damage and disturbed the natural diversity of our blue wealth. Marine ecosystems are under threat and conservation practices need to be stepped up to ensure that we do not further endanger ourselves and the planet.