Relief for Delhiites! Delhi air quality improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category

New Delhi | Published: November 7, 2019 11:46:31 AM

The Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, and thundershowers during the day time on Thursday.

A woman wearing a mask crosses a traffic junction on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2019. (Reuters)

Delhi’s Air Quality improved from “very poor” category to “poor” category on Thursday morning, giving some respite to people grappling with severe pollution. The air quality index was recorded at 214 this morning. An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The AQI recorded in Gurgaon was 168, Noida (247) and Ghaziabad (294). The Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, and thundershowers during the day time on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees while the minimum was 17 degrees celsius, the MET said.

