Relief for Delhiites! Air quality improves after light rains

An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category. (PTI)

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79. The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) data as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) this morning — major pollutant PM 2.5 at 83 ('satisfactory' category) at Anand Vihar and at 56 ('satisfactory' category) in the area around Lodhi Road. pic.twitter.com/Uz8wQjPOdp — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.