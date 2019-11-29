Relief for Delhiites! Air quality improves after light rains

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 29, 2019 11:11:25 AM

The Air Quality Index stood at 79. The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day.

An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category. (PTI)

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “satisfactory” category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79. The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

