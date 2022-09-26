REI Expo 2022: India’s renewable energy industry to discuss intensive adoption of green energy, and more

Informa Markets in India will host the 15th Crystal edition of Asia’s largest expo in the RE space, the Renewable Energy India Expo 2022, from September 28 to 30 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. The expo will expose the market potential of the renewable energy industry in India among the stakeholders, both domestic and international.

The focus of REI 2022 is on enhancing the growth perimeters of the Renewable Energy sector in India. It is counted as a ‘change-driving’ powerhouse convocation in the renewable energy sector, the REI expo and is supported by the Indian Bio Gas Association (IBA), Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), National Highway of Electric Vehicles (NHEV), World Business Council of Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and Bridge to India (BTI ). The international participation will include United States Agency for International Development (USAID, Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce ( ILACC ), CleanTech Business Club and Indo German Energy Forum (IGEF), to name a few.

Earlier a press briefing was held in which many participants including Jennifer Kay, First Secretary and Trade Commissioner at Canada High Commission Rohit Gadre, Senior Associate, Bloomberg NEF, Babette Desfossez, Trade & Investment Commissioner, Embassy of Belgium; Dr Anuvrat Joshi, Head, Cleantech Solar, Dr Gaurav Kedia, CEO @ Indian Bio Assn, and Dr. Anuvrat Joshi, Head of Business Development (India) Cleantech Solar and Mare Lux, Indo-German Energy Forum were present.

REI is known as a comprehensive and most influential epicenter of relevant and conducive talks by think-tanks, experts and new-age thinkers on the entire gamut of issues pertaining to the renewable sector, its challenges, and coming up with eco-friendly technological solutions which aid the growth of the industry as well supporting the globally acknowledged ESG mainstay. The expo will also provide market insights, including the Indian legal structure and regulatory design, commercial applications of renewable energy resources, and paradigm shifts in the industry at the forum.

The REI 2022 expo will be an all-inclusive change-creating show from relevant sectors of renewable energy like domestic and international manufacturers, traders, buyers and professionals. Besides, it will also focus on elevating the standards of IPP, Solar Cell, Solar PV module, Solar panel, Battery, EV Charger & Infrastructure, Inverter, Component, Dealer/ Distributor, System Integrator, Biomass and Wind.

Delegations from Germany, USA, Canada, Belgium & other foreign countries, with Canada, Belgium & Germany will be present with their own pavilions on the expo floor. A Bio Energy Pavilion by IBA and CLEAN – Decentralized Renewables pavilion is a major part of the expo.



REI has a good backing of the industry and leading companies like Cleantech Solar, Adani Solar, Vikram Solar, Huawei, Saatvik, Havells, Waaree, Premier Energies, Sungrow, and Goldi Solar, to name a few.

Other highlights of the expo include events like the All-CEO Conclave, CTO Forum, Finance Leadership Forum, REI Awards along with three days power pack conference. It will also mark new launches, product demos, and free training programs besides holding a 2-day training workshop on the trending topic – Green Hydrogen by Steinbeis University, Berlin.

The expo is in line with the recent announce by PM Modi in which he had reiterated India’s commitment to a more intensive adoption of green energy. The Cabinet has formally approved the updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), in which India has set a goal to reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030. It will also indicate India’s shift to non-fossil fuel-based energy resources and will source 50% of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from it by 2030. With this decision, India has strengthened its long-term goal to achieve net zero by 2070.

North India including the Delhi-NCR region is well positioned to be a solar power energy hotspot in India. Green energy is at the nub of renewable sector-based policies of the Centre. In fact, recently, the Delhi Airport has ratified to completely move to green energy and has been using hydro and solar power for all its energy needs. With the adoption of this new policy, it became the first airport which facilitates the use of hydro and solar energy for all its operations.

Sharing his views Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “The REI expo seeks to highlight India’s achievement in the renewable energy sector and provide an opportunity to stakeholders and the public about the initiatives taken by the Indian and off-shore companies to showcase their latest products and innovations. India’s achievements on the Renewable Energy (RE) front has been huge. The country has witnessed the fastest rate of growth in RE capacity addition among all large economies and has emerged as fourth largest installed renewable energy capacity in the world. REI intends to take this further and address the challenges that is confronting the RE sector both in terms of capacity building and acceptance by the masses through cooperation, mutual understanding, and shared interests.”