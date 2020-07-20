Rare and unique yellow Turtle rescued in Odisha!

The turtle may belong to a breed commonly known as Albino yellow bellied sliders. Image: ANI

Yellow turtle rescued: Many are familiar with turtles being greenish and olive colored but now a yellow turtle has been found in Odisha. According to a report by the ANI, a yellow coloured turtle has been rescued in Balasore region of Odisha. The yellow turtle, which is quite a rare sighting in India, has been handed over to the officials of the forest department. New agency ANI also tweeted pictures of the turtle found in the Sujanpur village. The images show that the turtle has a yellow belly as well as a yellow shell.

To this, B Acharya, wildlife warden said that the turtle found is rare and he has never seen a turtle like this before. Soon after this, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer also took to Twitter and posted a video of the yellow turtle swimming in water. He said that the turtle rescued in Balasore a day before is rare and is most probably an albino. He also shared a close up shot of the turtle that highlighted the pink eyes. According to him, pink eyes are one of the indicative features of albinism. The images portray that the turtle may belong to a breed commonly known as Albino yellow bellied sliders.

He then added that a similar kind of aberration was witnessed by some local people in Sindh a few years back. It is to note that 2016, a similar kind of yellow turtle appeared in Badin, Hyderabad and was released in a pond by locals. This led to the officials of the wildlife department in the city looking for the unique turtle, as per many media reports. While the locals who first spotted the yellow turtle had clicked pictures and posted it, the wildlife officials were unable to spot it.