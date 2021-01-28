Ram Setu Expedition project: Why are Indian scientists taking plunge into history, myth

Ram Setu Project: Scientists will be adopting Carbon dating techniques to determine the age of the sediments of Ram Setu. Explorers will study material composition and outline the sub-surface structure. (IE image)

Ram Setu Expedition project: Indian scientists are set to undertake an expedition to ascertain details about Ram Setu also known as Adam’s bridge. The mention of Ram Setu between India and Sri Lanka can be traced in Mahabharata but there is little scientific evidence to prove its formation. The scientific expedition is set to be undertaken to date the chain of sediments and corals that form the Ram Setu. The CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa has submitted a project proposal to undertake a study of the sediments and ascertain Ram Setu’s origin. The central advisory board on archaeology functions under the Archaeological Survey of India, according to an Indian Express report.

Ram Setu Project – All you need to know

Ram Setu Project will be a three-year project and is expected to begin by the end of March this year. This will be undertaken by the CSIR-NIO.

The purpose of the study will be to ascertain whether Ram Setu is a human-made structure or not. The key aspect will be to know the actual time when it was set up scientifically. The information ascertained will be compared with that of Ramayana and other scriptures, the Director of CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) professor Sunil Kumar Singh said, the IE report says.

Scientists will be adopting Carbon dating techniques to determine the age of the sediments of Ram Setu. Explorers will study material composition and outline the sub-surface structure, the IE report says.

There will be an initial survey followed by a geophysical survey. There will be initially a physical observation and then a scientific survey to understand the sub-surface structure.

After these, the scientists have planned to drill into the structure. They will then gather samples and later perform laboratory-based studies.’

The underwater archaeological explorations bear significance as India has a sprawling coastline of more than 7,500 kilometres. Oceans have past records in form of underwater fauna, coastal lives, climate, and settlements. The sea-level changes are the most significant in regard to climate studies.