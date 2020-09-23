  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rains lash several parts of Mumbai since Tuesday morning

By: |
September 23, 2020 8:53 AM

Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai.

mumbai rains, IMD, mumbai weather update, mumbai weather update today, monsoon in mumbai, latest news on mumbai weatherThere were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. (Photo source: ANI)

Several areas in Mumbai received heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai.

There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. “The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week,” the IMD official said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Rains lash several parts of Mumbai since Tuesday morning
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Urgently implement measures to reduce stubble burning: Pollution control body to Punjab and Haryana
2Team led by Indian scientists find X-ray signature of boundary around black holes
3COVID-19 induced CO2 emission reduction not yet detectable in atmosphere: Study