Rains lash several parts of Mumbai since Tuesday morning

Several areas in Mumbai received heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai.
There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. “The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week,” the IMD official said.
