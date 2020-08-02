  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rains lash Aurangabad, Solapur, Pune in Maharashtra

Published: August 2, 2020 12:51 PM

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts from Monday to Wednesday.

rainfall in mumbai, rainfall in pune, maharashtra weather update, IMD, monsson in maharsahtra, latest news on rainfall in MaharashtraAs per IMD’s classification, “heavy to very heavy rainfall” means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours. (IE photo)

Aurangabad district in Marathwada region recorded the highest rainfall in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Aurangabad received 86 mm downpour, Solapur-42 mm, Pune-26 mm, Ahmednagar-23 mm and Hingoli-17 mm, it said.

Places in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli and Aurangabad are also likely to receive light to moderate rain till Wednesday, the IMD said in its forecast on Saturday.

As per IMD’s classification, “heavy to very heavy rainfall” means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.

