Monsoon LIVE: 3 dead in fresh cloudburst in Uttarakhand; Delhi-NCR wakes up to thundershower
Monsoon LIVE: A week after the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan region, Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi reported a fresh incident of a cloudburst. News agency ANI reports that three people have died due to cloudburst. The latest reports say that the cloudburst was reported from Uttarkashi’s Mando village late last night. Rescue efforts are on to see if anyone is trapped under the rubble or not. Last week, Himachal’s Dharamshala, Kangra and other regions had also reported flash floods after a heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, in the Northern Plain areas, the National Capital Region woke up to thundershower. The forecast says that the coming days will see more rains in the areas of Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon etc.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.