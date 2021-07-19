Monsoon LIVE: 3 dead in fresh cloudburst in Uttarakhand; Delhi-NCR wakes up to thundershower

Last week on July 13, several incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods were reported from Himachal, Uttarakhand and Jammu regions. (PTI photo)

Monsoon LIVE: A week after the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan region, Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi reported a fresh incident of a cloudburst. News agency ANI reports that three people have died due to cloudburst. The latest reports say that the cloudburst was reported from Uttarkashi’s Mando village late last night. Rescue efforts are on to see if anyone is trapped under the rubble or not. Last week, Himachal’s Dharamshala, Kangra and other regions had also reported flash floods after a heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Plain areas, the National Capital Region woke up to thundershower. The forecast says that the coming days will see more rains in the areas of Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon etc.