Rains during Diwali? IMD predicts overcast skies, light rain in this state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Konkan, Marathwada, and Pune districts could experience thunderstorms till Saturday. A similar weather pattern is likely to persist over the state’s southern parts up to the second week of November.

Anupam Kashyapi, chief of the IMD’s weather forecasting division in Pune said though there was no strong weather system close to Maharashtra, a low-pressure system near Sri Lanka was responsible for bringing easterly winds over the state’s southern part. The system can cause isolated light rainfall, Kashyapi added.

The Met office has predicted overcast conditions post-afternoon, coupled with light rainfall till Tuesday, in Pune. The cloudy sky will make the winter chill less prominent, while day temperatures are likely to remain above 32°C during the upcoming week, the weather agency said.

On Sunday, Ratnagiri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36°C, continuing the pattern prevailing over the Konkan since the middle of last week. Vengurla was the country’s hottest location on Saturday at 36°C. Jalgaon, on the other hand, was the coolest location in Maharashtra on Sunday at 12°C.

The Met department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Sangli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Kolhapur between Monday and Thursday. The weather agency predicts thunderstorms in these districts during this period. Pune will also remain on a ‘yellow alert’ on Wednesday and Thursday, while the warning for Solapur will be in place from Tuesday to Thursday.

Maharashtra recorded 82.7mm rainfall — a surplus of 16% — during October, mainly due to the impact of cyclones Shaheen and Gulab at the start of the month. Pune, Nashik, Dhule, Aurangabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar recorded “large excess” rainfall last month, as categorised by the IMD.

Rainfall of less intensity is likely to continue in Madhya Maharashtra and southern Konkan between November 5 and 11. With this, the IMD said, winter-like conditions in Maharashtra are forecast only during the latter half of the month.