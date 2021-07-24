Rainfall activity to reduce over west coast during next 24 hours: IMD

Rainfall activity will increase over the north Indian plains and hills from July 25, it said.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Saturday said rainfall intensity along the west coast is expected to decrease over the next 24 hours, in a much needed relief to rain-battered Maharashtra and Goa.

Rainfall activity will increase over the north Indian plains and hills from July 25, it said.

“Further reduction in rainfall intensity is very likely along the west coast, including Konkan, Goa and adjoining interior Maharashtra, during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) very likely to continue over west coast, including Maharashtra, on July 24 and isolated heavy falls thereafter,” it said.

Extremely heavy rains have killed scores of people in Maharashtra over the past few days, submerging several areas and damaging property.

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till July and reduce thereafter. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over east Rajasthan till July 26 and reduce thereafter.

In north India, rainfall activity is likely to increase over northwest India from July 25.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) likely over Uttarakhand during July 25-28; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during July 26-28, and Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh on July 27 and 28,” the IMD said.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28, it added.