Rain alert: IMD warns of strong winds in south Madhya Pradesh, rainfall over Maharashtra

Strong winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph going up to 40 kmph are likely to blow over south Madhya Maharashtra in the next 12 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The winds are likely to decrease gradually, IMD noted.

“The Depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and emerge into east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast around 16th October morning,” IMD said in a statement.

With winds approaching and well-marked low pressure areas over the state, some light to moderate rainfall is also expected at most places in Maharashtra. Over the Konkan, Goa and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy rain over the isolated places are also expected. Apart from Maharashtra, heavy rain will also take place over coastal south Gujarat today (October 15,2020), said IMD.

The department has expected some damage to the paddy crops along with banana, papaya trees, horticultural crops and drumstick trees. It also warned of flooding and waterlogging in the areas that are low lying. Water pooling, landslides, and disruption of surface transport are also likely in the areas where heavy rains will impact.

Earlier, IMD had forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places across the western coastline. Till October 18, the sea condition is expected to be rough to very rough across east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. The winds from tomorrow will blow at 55– 65 kmph further gusting to 75 kmph in the next two days.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned not to venture out in the sea for the next three days, especially at the Maharashtra and Gujarat coast. By Thursday evening, all those out in the sea have been requested to come back to the shore.