Pune’s river cleaning project bags Rs 1,270-crore Japanese funding

According to JICA, the project has been awarded to a joint venture between Indian company Enviro Control and Japanese company Toshiba Water Solutions. The procurement package awarded was for 11 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) with 396 million litres per day (MLD) treatment capacity, intermediate pump stations and sewers.

The Mula-Mutha pollution abatement project in Pune will be funded through a loan of Rs 1,270 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) India office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the river project in Pune on Sunday. Suzuki Satoshi, ambassador of Japan to India and Saito Mitsunori, chief representative, JICA India, were also present.

Ambassador Satoshi said the India-Japan relationship is at its zenith and bilateral collaborations had been widening and deepening day by day. “This year 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the independence of India as well as the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations,” he said.

Pune generates 728 MLD of sewage, while the total sewage volume treated at the existing STPs is estimated at only 476 MLD, with 252 MLD being discharged directly into the Mula, Mutha, and Mula-Mutha rivers. The three rivers have been classified among the 35 most polluted in India by the Central Pollution Control Board. They flow into the Bhima river, whose water is made potable downstream.

The project aims to improve the water quality in the three rivers by augmenting sewage collection systems and sewage treatment facilities in the Pune.