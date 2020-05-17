Private players get entry in space programme

The government has decided to set up integrated food preservation centres under public-private-partnership mode.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said for boosting private participation in space activities, the government will provide a level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services. The private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities. “Future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel, etc, will be open for the private sector,” she said.

In atomic energy, a research reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes that can be used for affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases will be established.

The government has decided to set up integrated food preservation centres under public-private-partnership mode to leverage irradiation technology, already developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). This will help increase shelf life of fruits and vegetables and reduce wastage estimated at 4.58–15.88%.

The FM said the decision will help farmers due to increased shelf life of perishables. The technology can also be used in non-perishable crops like cereals, pulses and oilseeds.

The estimated annual losses due to post-harvest losses of major agricultural produces at national level is Rs 92,651 crore, according to Ludhiana-based Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET), based on 2014 wholesale prices.

For boosting private sector investment in social infrastructure, a Rs 8,100-crore revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme will be launched by raising the share of government funds in such projects to 30% from the current 20%.