Prime Minister lauds ISRO scientists for successful satellite launch

Published: April 1, 2019 12:56 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday lauded ISRO scientists for the successful launch of EMISAT satellite. The launch is a historic leap for ISRO, Modi said, addressing a poll rally here.

Also Read: ISRO’s PSLV-C45 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center carrying EMISAT and 28 customer satellites

India’s EMISAT satellite and 28 foreign nano satellites were Monday successfully launched onboard ISRO’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The rocket, PSLV-C45, injected the 436 kg EMISAT, aimed at electromagnetic measurement, and 28 co-passenger satellites belonging to Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland, and the US, into their designated orbits, ISRO said.

