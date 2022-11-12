‘Prarambh’ of the private Indian space industry: Skyroot to launch first indigenous private rocket

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian space program have risen globally in the past decade. In the midst of success, now private players have joined in too.

A slew of Indian startups have undertaken rigorous research in the space sector, with ISRO aiding the private sector to offload its commercial duties and reorient itself towards research. One such startup from Hyderabad Skyroot Aerospace will be the first Indian startup to launch a rocket of its design.

A New Era of Space Flight in India

Four years ago, Skyroot Aerospace set its sights on becoming the SpaceX of India. Today, they have realised their first rocket is fit for launch. Skyroot’s journey has been a series of incremental innovations and development.

“They stand tall on the shoulders of giants. For one, its hypergolic-fuel upper-stage engine is named after CV Raman, its solid-fuel rocket engine is named after APJ Abdul Kalam, and its upcoming launch vehicle series bears Vikram Sarabhai’s name. Skyroot also quickly partnered with ISRO when the government announced a programme promoting collaboration between the private and public sectors,” explains Girish Linganna, Aerospace and Defence Analyst.

Excitement is up, with our launch window getting narrower. Exhilarating days at the launch pad, with our crew preparing for the big day. Heartbeats quicken. All gazes are up to the sky. The earth is listening. It all points to 15 Nov '22 for launch. #Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/lmBJLRczgq — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 11, 2022

Skyroot has been poised for success. Led by the Singaporean fund, GIC, Skyroot secured the largest funding in the sector domestically.

According to Linganna, “A rocket has multiple stages, as it reaches higher altitudes, the next stage is kicked in, and the lower stage apparatus falls off to reduce the weight. Because we need oxygen for combustion and its concentration in the atmosphere reduces as we get closer to space, the upper stage of the rockets usually can burn fuel without depending upon atmospheric oxygen. However, the initial stage of the launch does not use this method to pack more power and lessen the rocket’s weight by not carrying an oxidiser.”

Skyroot’s rocket started shaping up with its testing of the Raman 1 engine, which forms the upper stage of the Vikram-1 rocket. “It is a liquid fuel engine using hypergolic fuels. These fuels depend upon hydrazine which is a toxic and unstable chemical made up of unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine and dinitrogen tetroxide. They combust spontaneously upon contact,” he adds.



Also Read | India’s first private sector rocket launch on November 15th, 11.30 am

A theme across Skyroot’s development has been 3D printing components. The Raman 1 engine’s injector plate is entirely 3D printed.

Merely three months after successfully testing Raman 1, Skyroot tested another rocket engine, Kalam 5 — is an innovative solid-fuel engine with no moving parts. It uses fifteen different advanced materials and nine different manufacturing processes.

Vikram: From Leading India to Leading Indians

Vikram Sarabhai has been pivotal to the nation, especially in the Indian space programme. It is, hence, befitting that Skyroot’s rocket is also called Vikram.

On November 15, 2022, Skyroot will launch a Vikram S rocket with a 2.5 KG payload satellite from Spacekidz, a Chennai-based startup. The Vikram series otherwise comprises the Vikram I, Vikram II and Vikram III rockets.

Vikram I, II and III differ in payload capacities primarily. Vikram I relies on an Orbit Adjustment Module to precisely place multiple payloads in orbit. Vikram II and III will however, carry an upper-stage cryo-engine instead. The Skyroot rockets will require a very minimal launch pad area for launch, and the Vikram I could be assembled within 24 hours. The heavier payload rockets, Vikram II and Vikram III would require 72 hours instead.

The first rocket, however, is Vikram S, which will travel only 100 KM above the surface. Such suborbital spaceflight (orbital flights range from 200 KM to 2000 KM) is vital for conducting tests for future space missions.