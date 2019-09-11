Positive EQUINOO the main reason behind Monsoon picking up

Monsoon rains this year caused floods in most of the peninsular and western Indian regions. (Image: Google Maps)

Monsoon: Despite a delayed start, the reason behind the Indian summer monsoon picking up steam is a positive phase of Equatorial Indian Ocean Oscillation (EQUINOO). A report based on a study by the scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-based National Centre for Ocean Information Services suggested this.

According to an HT report, published on Tuesday, September 10, in the peer-reviewed ‘Current Science Journal’ of the Indian Academy of Sciences, EQUINOO was defined as an ‘oscillation’ or a ‘seesaw’ between enhanced cloud formation and rainfall over the western equatorial Indian Ocean (WEIO) and suppressed clouding over the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean (EEIO) in west of Sumatra.

When the surface sea temperature in WEIO is above 27.5 degree Celsius it is called as a positive EQUINOO phase. This leads to enhanced clouding, which is then suppressed in the eastern equatorial Indian Ocean. This increased cloud formation throughout this monsoon season is the main reason for the above-average rainfall in India, the paper suggested.

If we look at the rainfall data, the country has received as much as 792 mm rainfall as of September 9 compared to the normal of 737 mm. This is 3 per cent more than normal according to the reports of the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department also informed that as of now the southwest monsoon is normal to excess in 28 meteorological subdivisions out of the 36 subdivisions and deficient in just 8.

The western region of the Indian territory received a considerably high rainfall. The rains flooded several areas of the financial capital of the Country. Mumbai received above-average rainfall which in turn lead to severe water-logging issues in many parts of the city.

Also, the monsoon rains this year caused floods in most of the peninsular and western Indian regions. This lead to the loss of life of many. Animal habitats were also affected adversely due to the monsoon caused floods in these aforementioned regions.