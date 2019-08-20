PM Narendra Modi hails ISRO for successful entry of Chandrayaan-2 into lunar orbit

The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the on board propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement.

Narendra Modi, ISRO, Chandrayaan-2, Lunar Orbit Insertion , moon orbit, latest news on chandrayaan2"Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon's orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 successfully entering the lunar orbit, saying it is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon.

“Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon’s orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon,” Modi tweeted.

