PM Narendra Modi hails ISRO for GSAT-11 launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of GSAT-11, saying the remarkable work of scientists inspired every Indian. He said it was a major milestone for the country’s space programme which would transform the lives of crores of Indians by connecting remote areas. “Congrats to ISRO for the successful launch of GSAT-11, which is the heaviest, largest and most-advanced high throughput communication satellite of India,” he tweeted. He said India was proud of its scientists who kept innovating and setting high standards of scale, achievements and success.

“Their remarkable work inspires every Indian,” the prime minister said. India’s heaviest satellite GSAT-11, that would boost broadband services in the country, was successfully launched by an Arianespace rocket from the French Guiana in the early hours of Wednesday. The Ariane-5 vehicle injected the GSAT-11 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 33 minutes. “…the heaviest, largest and most powerful satellite ever built by India is successfully launched by Ariane-5 today,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said soon after the launch.