PM Narendra Modi catches glimpse of solar eclipse in Kozhikode, thanks to live streaming

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 26, 2019 2:16:37 PM

The prime minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun. "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream," he wrote on Twitter.

Narendra Modi, solar eclipse, solar eclipse live streaming, solar eclipse 2019 december india, solar eclipse in india, solar eclipse time in india, solar eclipse todayThe prime minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. (Twitter Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he could not witness the solar eclipse due to overcast skies in the national capital but managed to get glimpses in Kozhikode “and other parts on live stream”. The prime minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun. “Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream,” he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. When a Twitter user posted a picture of Modi looking up at the sun and said it was becoming a meme, Modi took the remark in his stride and responded with, “Most welcome….enjoy :)”.

Though the fog blocked the view of the solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning, people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. PM Narendra Modi catches glimpse of solar eclipse in Kozhikode, thanks to live streaming
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Solar Eclipse 2019 Highlights: PM Modi joins the nation in witnessing decade’s last eclipse
2Shocking fall in groundwater levels! Over 1,000 experts call for global action on ‘depleting’ groundwater
3Atomic clock to tell the correct time: New ‘tweezer clock’ may help tell time more precisely