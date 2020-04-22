PM Modi’s inspiring message on Earth Day: A shout out to all working at forefront to defeat COVID-19

PM Modi also said let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet.
Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
“On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion,” he wrote on Twitter.
He said let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet.
“A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19,” he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.