PM Modi’s inspiring message on Earth Day: A shout out to all working at forefront to defeat COVID-19

By: |
Updated: April 22, 2020 10:34:41 AM

PM Modi also said let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Earth Day, Earth Day 2020, PM Modi on Earth Day, PM Modi's message on Earth Day, Modi Earth DayHe expressed his gratitude to the Earth.

Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

“On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier and a more prosperous planet.

“A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19,” he said.

