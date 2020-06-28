Mann Ki Baat: Save water, support Nature! PM Modi urges people to conserve water this monsoon

Modi wants people to contribute in their own possible ways to support ‘Mother Earth’ and carry out their responsibilities.

Mann Ki Baat: Save water and help nature and environment, PM Modi urged in his Mann Ki Baat address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his June’s edition of Mann Ki Baat has asked people to focus on saving water this year. In the recent address, Modi discussed that this year’s monsoon season, as predicted by meteorologists, is full of hope. According to him, it will be a bumper harvest for farmers if the rains are bountiful. While rains are naturally replenishing the water resources in the ground, Modi wants people to contribute in their own possible ways to support ‘Mother Earth’ and carry out their responsibilities. “A little effort by us will help our nature and environment significantly,” said Modi.

Citing an example of a farmer, Kamegowda who is above 80 years of age living in Mandavali, Karnataka who has an extraordinary personality. Kamegowda, apart from taking his animals for grazing, is also contributing his efforts by digging ponds in the region. During the rainy season, water can be collected and saved in these ponds which helps the villagers overcome the problem of water scarcity. Modi said that Kamegowda has dug 16 small ponds till now. Even though the size is small, Modi said that his efforts are huge.

Modi gave another example of Vadodara city in Gujarat that has an interesting and effective campaign of rainwater harvesting. With the campaign, PM announced that the practise of rainwater harvesting has been initiated in 1,000 schools of Vadodara and estimated that 100 million litres of rainwater can be collected on an average in a year. With this, the Prime Minister has urged people to also think about small initiatives that can conserve water.

He further asked people to not pollute water in the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and urged people to use eco-friendly idols. “Can we forego the worship of such idols, which, after being immersed in rivers or ponds, become a hazard for the water and the living organisms in it,” asked Modi. Meanwhile, he also requested people to stay healthy and stay away from ailments in this Monsoon season.