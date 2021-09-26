PM Modi highlights World Rivers Day in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech: History, significance and origin

According to the World Rivers Day website, the United Nations had launched the Water for Life Decade in 2005

World Rivers Day: During his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about World Rivers Day. Every year, fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as World Rivers Day, and on the occasion, PM Modi urged people to celebrate festivals related to rivers so that they can connect with the rivers. This, he said, would lead to a decrease in the pollution of rivers, which is specially disapproved of in our scriptures. He also spoke about missions like Namami Gange, and cited incidents where human love and care for rivers led to revival of rivers. But what is World Rivers Day and why is it important? Financial Express Online explains.

World Rivers Day: History and Origin

According to the World Rivers Day website, the United Nations had launched the Water for Life Decade in 2005 in a bid to increase awareness regarding better care of water resources. It is believed that following the UN’s launch, a proposal was sent to the UN after being inspired from the initiative that had been started by well-known river advocate Mark Angelo. It was proposed that a global event be held to celebrate rivers, like had been done by Angelo when he founded and led BC Rivers Day in Canada since 1980. The UN agencies saw World Rivers Day to be a good fit for this purpose, and so approved the proposal. Accordingly, since 2005, river enthusiasts all over the world have been celebrating World Rivers Day on the fourth Sunday of September every year.

Significance of World Rivers Day

The day is celebrated to mark the importance of rivers, which are key to the entire water ecosystem that functions across the world. On the day, many values of rivers are highlighted by the people who celebrate the occasion actively with an aim to increase awareness among people and encourage them to improve the stewardship of all rivers globally.

This is important because most of the rivers, regardless of the countries, are facing great threats because of pollution. However, while water pollution is mostly linked in the human mind with oceans, the pollution in rivers usually goes unnoticed.