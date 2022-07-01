scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

PM Modi hails PSLV C53 mission, says confident more Indian firms will reach space in near future

In its second successful commercial mission in a week, ISRO launched three foreign satellites in precise orbit from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday on board PSLV C53.

Written by PTI
PM modi
"The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space," Modi said in a tweet. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed ISRO’s PSLV C53 mission for achieving the milestone of launching two payloads of Indian start-ups in space, and expressed confidence that many more Indian companies will reach space in the near future.

In its second successful commercial mission in a week, ISRO launched three foreign satellites in precise orbit from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday on board PSLV C53.

The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) carried six payloads including two from Indian space start-ups — Digantara and Dhruva Space — enabled though IN-SPACe and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

Also Read

“The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space,” Modi said in a tweet. “Congratulations @INSPACeIND and @isro for enabling this venture.Confident that many more Indian companies will reach Space in near future,” he said.

More Stories on
ISRO
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Science