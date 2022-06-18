Pleasant Saturday in Delhi, light rain likely on Sunday

It was yet another pleasant day in the national capital on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled seven notches below normal at 32.7 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city is likely to witness cloudy sky and light to moderate rain till June 21, the IMD said.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday are expected to hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Saturday’s minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

With the city receiving light rainfall over the last two days, waterlogging was reported from some parts.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the “satisfactory” category at 73 on Saturday evening, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.