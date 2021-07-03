  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temp at 24.1 degree Celsius

July 03, 2021 11:16 AM

According to the weatherman, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 74 per cent and the city received 19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

relative humidity, rain in capital city, rains in delhi NCR, Dellhi heatwaves, rain respite in DelhiThe MeT Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

Delhiites witnessed a pleasant morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 24.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below season’s normal, said a Meterological (MeT) Department official.

The MeT Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 41.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above season’s normal while the minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below seasons normal, it said.

