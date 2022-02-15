Plastic exchange kiosks! East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s effort to make markets plastic-free zones

The aim is to discourage use of single-use plastic products.

Plastic elimination: An awareness campaign has been started by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to make markets free of plastic. For this, the EDMC has collaborated with the Indian Pollution Control Association. The campaign would be carried out for one month, according to a report by IE, and as part of this, different locations in East Delhi markets would get plastic exchange kiosks. The effort is aimed at ensuring that the markets in East Delhi become plastic-free zones.

The report cited an EDMC official as saying that the kiosks would provide local people as well as shopkeepers with cloth bags when they put in plastic waste. Not only that but the kiosks would also educate people about management of plastic waste.

This initiative to put a stop at single-use plastic products is going to be undertaken in Nirman Vihar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Madhu Vihar Vegetable Market, Chhota Bazaar, Lal Quarter, Saini Enclave, Dilshad Garden and Khureji Fruit Market. The aim is to gradually carry out the campaign in other areas of the district as well after starting in these initial areas.

The report also cited EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand as saying that plastic is known to be harmful to the environment. While the trend of plastic cannot be changed, the corporation is hoping to help locals and shopkeepers change their habits this way. Asserting that the area of East Delhi would become plastic free only if the public also participates in this campaign, he said people would have to remove plastic from their lives in order to save the environment from this menace.