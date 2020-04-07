Pink Super Moon: 7 things you need to know before witnessing it today

The phenomenon of the Super Moon was once seen in March and is set to take place today.

Pink Super Moon details: Witness the Pink Super Moon from your balconies today! One of the celestial events, which is an occurrence of a Super Moon, is set to take place today and can be witnessed by many from their balconies only. At a time, when the country is grappling with the unprecedented outbreak of Coronavirus, this celestial event is likely to bring a smile on many faces. It is a full moon only but it is different because it appears larger than usual. In India, people can spot it today as well as tomorrow morning. But before witnessing it, check out these 7 things about Pink Super Moon.

7 facts about Super Moon:

A Super Moon is expected to appear 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than an average full moon.

It occurs when the Pink Super Moon is 3,57,085 km away from Earth while the usual distance between Moon and Earth is around 384,000 km.

The phenomenon happens because the Moon’s orbit around Earth is not circular but elliptical.

Pink Moon has received its name from Wild Ground Phlox flowers which blossom in spring. These flowers are native to North America.

The name “Super Moon” was termed by an American astrologer which was later picked up in 2009 and the phenomenon has since been known as Super Moon.

Since the gravitational pull of the Moon affects tides in oceans, some believe that the Super Moon can cause huge tides in the oceans. Some believe that it also causes volcanic eruptions as well as earthquakes but there have been no scientific studies for this.

This phenomenon of the Super Moon was once seen in March and is set to take place today. Just in case if anyone misses it, the Super Moon is expected to be visible again in May. There is another concept where the moon appears the shortest. That can be seen in October later this year. While the Super Moon is expected to appear, the people are still advised to stay at home and witness from balconies only than going out, as Coronavirus impact still prevails.