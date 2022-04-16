Pink Moon 2022: Supermoon will be visible this whole weekend, check the time and date in India

April’s full moon also known as the ‘Pink Moon’ will lit up the sky for the whole weekend making it the most popular astronomical spectacle this year. This full moon corresponds to Hanuman Jayanti for Hindus which is the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is celebrated in most areas on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. The Pink Moon 2022 will be visible in India, so here is everything you need to know about the time, date and visibility and how to observe the Pink Moon 2022 in India.

When can you watch Pink Moon 2022?

The time for the skywatchers to watch the full moon would be moonrise when it appears on the eastern horizon. At that time, the moon looks glorious orange that gradually turns to pale yellow and then into a bright white orb as rises high into the night sky.

What does Pink Moon mean?

The full moon in April is called Pink Moon as April sees the emergence of pink wildflowers that are found in North America. To be a little clear, the moon won’t be pink in colour as the moon actually glows orange. Many name the April full moon as ‘Growing Moon’, ‘Sprouting Grass Moon’, ‘Hare Moon’ to ‘Fish Moon’.

Pink Moon 2022 in India: Date and time

According to NASA, the pink moon would appear full from Friday to Monday morning and will be at its peak on Saturday, April 16, 2022. It will illuminate for just a moment at 12.25 am on April 16 and while illuminating this entire weekend from April 16 to 18 morning, the peak fullness will appear at 12.15 am on April 17.