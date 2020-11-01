  • MORE MARKET STATS

Penalties worth Rs 18.50 lakh slapped on polluters in Noida

By: |
November 1, 2020 8:37 AM

Road stretches measuring 107 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 96.61 lakh since October 17. (Representative image)

The Noida Authority on Saturday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 18.55 lakh on entities, including construction sites, which were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here.

The action included a major penalty worth Rs 15 lakh on an entity engaged in construction work and found violating the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

Related News

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 96.61 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained ‘very poor’ on Saturday.

“Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 18.50 lakh were imposed on Thursday,” the Authority said in a statement.

It said 320 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Saturday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 100 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.

Road stretches measuring 107 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines. Footpaths and streets measuring 50 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Penalties worth Rs 18.50 lakh slapped on polluters in Noida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Critical analysis, assessment paved the way for success of PSLVs, GSLVs: Former ISRO chief
2Space station marking 20 years of people living in orbit
3Delhi witnesses coldest October in 58 years