Patanjali scientists prove hawan eco-friendly way of cleaning environment

By the same token, Hawan could be effective against contagious diseases caused by these microbial pathogens like bacteria and fungi, and probably, viruses.

A team of scientists from Patanjali Research Institute has proved through a study the antimicrobial effects of yagya/hawan on various pathogenic bacteria and fungi, which are present in the environment. Thus, hawan could be a safe, eco-friendly way of decontaminating the environment. By the same token, Hawan could be effective against contagious diseases caused by these microbial pathogens like bacteria and fungi, and probably, viruses.



This study has been published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine, a reputed American scientific journal. Acharya Balkrishna said this is the first scientific proof for the ancient practice of Yagya/Hawan being a way of purifying the environment.



He co-related these scientific findings to the ancient Indian daily practice of conducting Yagya/Hawan as a routine environmental decontamination protocol. He also emphasised that Yagya/ Hawan is not only a spiritual way to attaining mental peace, but also, for holistic physical health.