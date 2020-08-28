Parts of UP get light rain, more likely on Saturday

Bareilly received 11 cm rain followed by Etah (5), Atrauli (4), Karwi and Mahrauni (3 each), Attarra, Churk, Soraon, Chunar, and Jhansi (2 each).

Light to moderate rain occurred at few places over eastern and at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Met office here said heavy rain occurred at isolated places over western parts of the state while thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over the state.

Bareilly received 11 cm rain followed by Etah (5), Atrauli (4), Karwi and Mahrauni (3 each), Attarra, Churk, Soraon, Chunar, and Jhansi (2 each).

According to the Met office forecast for Saturday, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over eastern part of the state while rain/thundershower is very likely at many places over western Uttar Pradesh.