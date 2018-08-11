Partial solar eclipse 2018 timings in India: How to watch

Partial solar eclipse 2018 will take place on Saturday. (Source: NASA)

Partial solar eclipse 2018 timings: In what will be the second celestial phenomenon of the month, a part of sun will appear to be covered by the Moon’s shadow in the early hours of August 11. In this phenomenon known as partial solar eclipse, the Sun will be visible as a crescent or as a disk with a hollow centre. The eclipse will be different in nature and extent from location to location and unfortunately, will not be visible in India.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Timings in India

According to the information provided by NASA, the partial solar eclipse should be visible between 9.02am GMT and 12.32pm GMT. NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre has traced a path for the eclipse according to which, it is expected to play out over northern Canada, north-eastern US, Greenland, Scandinavia, most of Siberia, and some parts of central Asia.

As per the Indian time, the solar eclipse will take place between 1:32 pm and 5:02 pm. The phenomenon will be visible for the longest duration around the North Pole. As per NASA, 65 per cent of the 3-hour-30-minute show could be viewed from the Earth’s northern-most point.

How to watch Partial Solar Eclipse 2018?

As unfortunate as it is, the partial solar eclipse will not be live streamed by any agency or observatory due to its limited range of influence. Only the people who live in regions where the eclipse will play out, will be able to see it.

For any type of solar eclipse, partial or total, undue radiation of ultraviolet and infrared light will be dispersed into space. Therefore, to avoid such exposure, viewers should take precautions to wear special solar eclipse glasses, or watch the event through a pinhole camera.