Partial Eclipse of Moon to occur on November 19: Will it be visible in India?

As for India, the end of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a very short span of time.
A partial eclipse of the Moon will be seen from earth on November 19, 2021 (28 Kartika, 1943 Saka Era), PIB India tweeted the other day. As for India, the end of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a very short span of time from extreme north easterm parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. It will be visible just after moonrise though.
Partial Eclipse of the Moon on 19 November, 2021 Visible in India;
For a very short span of time from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
Details: https://t.co/dwwst5lnVQ@moesgoi
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 11, 2021
As per the IMD sources, the Eclipse will also be visible in the region covering western Africa, western Europe will be visible in the region covering western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, read the PIB statement.
The partial phase of the eclipse will start at 12h 48m IST and will end at 16h 17 m IST. “The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on 8 November, 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse”, the notification further added.
Lunar eclipse
The phenomena occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and all the three objects are seen aligned. “A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth ”, the statement read.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.