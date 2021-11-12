Partial Eclipse of Moon to occur on November 19: Will it be visible in India?

The phenomena occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and all the three objects are seen aligned

A partial eclipse of the Moon will be seen from earth on November 19, 2021 (28 Kartika, 1943 Saka Era), PIB India tweeted the other day. As for India, the end of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a very short span of time from extreme north easterm parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. It will be visible just after moonrise though.

As per the IMD sources, the Eclipse will also be visible in the region covering western Africa, western Europe will be visible in the region covering western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, read the PIB statement.

The partial phase of the eclipse will start at 12h 48m IST and will end at 16h 17 m IST. “The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on 8 November, 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse”, the notification further added.

Lunar eclipse

The phenomena occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and all the three objects are seen aligned. “A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth ”, the statement read.