Artemis -I launch Update: NASA to hold a media briefing to discuss mission’s future

NASA’s second attempt to launch Artemis 1 mission was scrubbed due to a hydrogen leak. The leak was caused by a faulty seal that was placed between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line and the Space Launch System rocket. The latest update says the space agency will replace the faulty seal that caused the leak while the rocket is still at the launchpad.

Meanwhile, the US-based space agency will host a media briefing to discuss the mission’s next steps to launch the Artemis mission. The briefing will take place at 11 am EDT( 8.30 PM IST). The goal of the mission is to launch the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Experts, even SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have been giving their opinion about the technical glitches NASA is facing before the Artemis-I launch. Musk hinted at using a Raptor engine as used by SpaceX for its launch.

NASA meanwhile confirmed on Wednesday that the mission technicians would be replacing the faulty seal on the rocket while it’s still at the launchpad.

To protect the components from the elements and other environmental conditions, the technicians will set up a secure enclosure around the work area. They will also test the repairs under extremely cold conditions. This method allows them to collect as much data as possible in order to understand the issue.

Besides the faulty seal, the mission technicians will also inspect the other components of the rocket to make sure that there are no other leaks. The seven main umbilical lines of the rocket have multiple connection points.

The launch of the Orion crew capsule and the Space Launch System megarocket will be the first test flight of NASA’s new technology. The SLS rocket will send the spacecraft on a 42-day journey to orbit the moon. The Orion spacecraft will carry out a mission carrying the uncrewed Orion spacecraft.