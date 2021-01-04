  • MORE MARKET STATS

Orange alert in Delhi! Thunderstom hits parts of NCR; heavy rains, hailstorm to continue till Tuesday

By: |
January 4, 2021 4:32 PM

The western cyclonic disturbances brought in constant rainfall in the national capital and its neighbouring states since the second day of the new year.

delhi weather, delhi heavy rainfall, IMD weather update, IMD bulletin, heavy rains to last in Delhi, western disturbances, Delhi minimum temperature, cold waves in delhiHeavy rains lashed Delhi disrupting life Since January 2, 2021. (PTI Image)

Heavy downpour, lightning and thunder lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)forecast, Delhi will witness incessant rain accompanied with thunderstorm and hailstorm till Tuesday, dropping the mercury further in the next few days.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall to occur over some parts of south and West Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad) and some districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of north India,” the IMD has said. The western cyclonic disturbances brought in constant rainfall in the national capital and its neighbouring states since the second day of the new year.

Related News

IMD also issued an ‘orange alert for January 4 and 5 to alert the government agencies about rain and thunderstorm related emergencies. Delhi recorded 39.9 mm rain between 8,30 am on Jan 02 and 2.30 pm on the next day. Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, Delhi had recorded 25.1 mm rain.

Meanwhile, the rain-affected both the minimum and maximum temperatures. On Sunday temperature recorded was at 9.9 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was 158 degree Celsius four degrees below normal. An intense cold wave numbed Delhi on December 30, 31 and January 1 with minimum temperature dropping to 1.1 degree Celsius on January 01.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, the minimum temperature is likely to fall again to 4 to 5 degree Celsius after the western disturbances move away, but they will not fall as low as 1 degree Celsius.

After the wet spells cease on Jan 05, fresh northerly, northwesterly winds will get through the plains of northwest India causing severe cold conditions at isolated places in Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan from January 7, the IMD bulletin said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Orange alert in Delhi! Thunderstom hits parts of NCR heavy rains hailstorm to continue till Tuesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Snowfall leads to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway
2Dense fog shrouds Delhi after rains, minimum temperature rises to 11.4 deg C
3Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh; rains across states in north India