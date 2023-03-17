OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with Isro on March 26

Bharti-backed satellite communications company OneWeb will launch 36 satellites with Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on March 26 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota through Isro’s launch vehicle Mark-III.

The launch is critical for OneWeb in order to initiate its global coverage of satellite communication in 2023.

This will be OneWeb’s 18th launch to date and its third this year. This mission also marks the company’s second satellite deployment from India.

OneWeb said it will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country.

On March 10, the company had launched 40 new satellites into orbit with Elon Musk-owned spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, thereby taking its total satellites to 582 in space. The company targets to take its total satellite count in space to 648.

“We are now just one mission away from completing our Gen 1 constellation, which will activate global service in 2023. Now more than ever, OneWeb is dedicated to continuing the momentum we have garnered from the past 17 successful launches, to innovate alongside our trusted partners and deliver connectivity solutions at scale,” said, Neil Masterson, chief executive officer of OneWeb.

OneWeb already has connectivity solutions in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and the wider Arctic area and the company is also bringing new areas online by partnering with companies like VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.

“Alongside our distribution partners, OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency solutions will help connect communities, enterprises and governments around the world, demonstrating the unparalleled potential of LEO (low earth orbit) connectivity,” the company said.

In October last year, OneWeb had launched 36 satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in collaboration with Isro and NSIL.